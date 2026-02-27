Eagle Store to Debut New Flat Rate for Canvas eBooks Next Fall

The Textbook Resource Center at the Eagle Store is working to make course materials more affordable for students attending Eastern Washington University.

Heading into the 2026 fall quarter, the Textbook Resource Center will roll out a new program that can potentially save students hundreds of dollars in the cost of purchasing digital textbooks, or Canvas eBooks.

The new program, Canvas eBooks PAY ONE PRICE, will offer three options for students to choose from, based on what works best for their courses for each quarter.

The options are as follows:

PAY ONE PRICE – $170 per quarter

All registered students start out in this option, which covers the cost of all the Canvas eBooks assigned by their instructors for the quarter.

The $170 cost will be charged to each student’s EWU account two weeks prior to the first day of the term. This new flat-rate will provide substantial savings for students who need multiple Canvas eBooks, without compromising the quality of the instructor-assigned content.

A LA CARTE

Students who choose this option will be charged for each Canvas eBook separately on their EWU student account and refunded the $170. This option supports students who have less than $170 worth of Canvas eBooks.

FIND MY OWN

Students who choose this option are opting out of Canvas eBooks completely and are refunded the entire $170. The option allows students to choose to acquire all their own course materials through their own sources.

*Obtaining books that aren’t associated with Canvas eBooks is the responsibility of the students. This pertains to physical books and eBooks purchased directly from an outside sources.

Please visit the Eagle Store website for more information: https://eaglestore.ewu.edu/SiteText?id=63375#pay-one-price