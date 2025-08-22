Eastern Washington University, Columbia Basin College Renew Transfer Agreement

Eastern Washington University and Columbia Basin College have renewed a memorandum of understanding that reduces barriers to students’ enrollment and promotes successful undergraduate educational experiences.

The agreement is part of the broader Destination Eastern Program that provides exclusive transfer opportunities to students who complete an associate’s degree before attending EWU.

Through the three-year agreement, which goes into effect Sept. 1, transferring students who attain a grade-point average of 2.5 or higher while attending CBC will meet degree progress requirements automatically. EWU will waive application fees for those students who apply by the priority deadline, which currently is Feb. 1, and CBC will waive transcript fees.

In addition, EWU transfer admissions advisor Cheyanne Robertson will provide personalized, in-person support through CBC campus visits, application days, and on-site admission events.

“Transferring from a two-year to a four-year institution can bring up many questions,” said Jana Jaraysi Alvarez, director of admissions at EWU. “Destination Eastern helps ease that transition by giving students a clear point of contact and ongoing guidance throughout the process.”

The agreement between EWU and CBC is similar to agreements in place with Spokane Colleges, which includes Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College.

“Our community colleges play such a pivotal role in the larger educational ecosystem,” said EWU President Shari McMahan. “Eastern is proud to partner with our two-year institutions to provide students a positive path to baccalaureate success.”

Columbia Basin College President Rebekah Woods adds, “This partnership is about reducing barriers to ensure students have the support they need to pursue their educational and career goals. By working together, we are creating more opportunities for students in our region to access higher education and build a strong future.”