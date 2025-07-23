Empowering Staff Through AI – A Staff In-Service Session on Innovation, Curiosity and Practical AI

The new division of People & Culture is excited to invite staff members to an in-service session from 8 a.m.-noon on Wednesday, Aug. 13. The dynamic and interactive event will be dedicated to exploring the power and potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education and the workplace.

Kicking off the event is a featured presentation by Travis Masingale, associate professor of design at Eastern Washington University. Known for his innovative teaching and exploration of emerging technologies, Professor Masingale will guide attendees through the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and its implications for teaching, learning, and administrative work. His talk will help staff understand not just what AI is, but how it’s already reshaping the way educators and professionals engage with information, solve problems, and create new opportunities in higher education. (Read this Eastern magazine story about Masingale’s work.)

Following the keynote, a panel of EWU employees will share how they are already integrating AI tools into their day-to-day responsibilities. From streamlining operations to enhancing creativity, these panelists will share their firsthand experiences, challenges, and tips for leveraging AI in meaningful ways.

Additionally, Jeff Healy from EWU IT, will provide an overview of the AI tools and software currently available to employees on campus. He’ll share insight on approved platforms, responsible use, and how to get started with the university-supported technologies.

This in-service session promises to be a morning of inspiration, collaboration, and forward-thinking discussion. Whether a curious beginner or an experienced user, this session will offer valuable takeaways for everyone.

📅 Date: Wednesday, Aug. 13

🕗 Time: 8 s.m. – noon

🍽️ Perks: Prizes, a delicious lunch, and a chance to connect with colleagues

Registration is available online.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore how AI can support your work and enhance the collective mission at EWU. Please remember to bring your ID card for quick check-in and name tag for easy recognition by your colleagues.