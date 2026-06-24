EWU Approves Applied Learning Graduation Requirement

Eastern Washington University will implement an Applied Learning graduation requirement, effective at the start of the 2027-28 academic year.

Approved by EWU’s Faculty Organization earlier this month, the Applied Learning requirement calls for all undergraduate students to complete at least one applied learning experience in order to earn a bachelor’s degree.

EWU President Shari McMahan says the requirement is one way the university is reaffirming its purpose and demonstrating its value as the region’s polytechnic.

“Applied learning requires students to translate classroom knowledge into real-world experience,” McMahan says. “Such experiences can help our emerging professionals improve skills in communication, collaboration, adaptability, and problem solving. The goal is not simply to prepare students for their first job, but to cultivate skills and confidence that lead to long-term career success.”

EWU has identified 16 experiences that are considered applied learning. They are:

Internships

Practicums

Clinical experiences

Cooperative education

Student employment

Leadership through EWU organizations

Undergraduate research

Field work

Apprenticeships/fellowships

Study-abroad opportunities

Volunteerism

Community-based projects

Service-based experiences

Classroom-based applied learning/simulation

Applied laboratory work

Performance/exhibits

This taxonomy provides a comprehensive and flexible framework that reflects the diversity of disciplines and pedagogical approaches across the university.

The requirement also formalizes for all Eastern undergraduates an important step in the student experience for many throughout the university’s rich history. Education majors, for example, have worked as student teachers as part of their journey for decades, and study-abroad programs have been proven to be pivotal learning opportunities across disciplines for years.

EWU Faculty Organization President Ginelle Hustrulid reaffirms that the practice of applied learning isn’t new to the university, noting that all programs have indicated they incorporate some form of hands-on learning. “This new requirement is a way to support our students by helping them acknowledge the skills they have gained through their coursework. It will also give students the confidence to recognize what they know, what they can do, and what they have to offer as they step into their future careers. This work goes beyond internships. From community-engaged projects and cross-department collaborations to public speaking, performances and more, this real-world learning shapes how our students grow and will help them become well-rounded human beings — preparing them for their lives outside the university.”