EWU Career Center Hosts Annual Etiquette Dinner

The Eastern Washington University Career Center recently hosted its annual Etiquette Dinner, marking the third consecutive year of offering this professional development opportunity for students.

“I really liked going to the dinner because you could network and also learn more about etiquette,” says Makayla Thomason, a 21-year-old Chewelah native earning a bachelor’s degree in international business with a minor in entrepreneurship.

Nearly 90 students attended the April 15 evening dinner and networking event, including 28 students from Lewis and Clark High School. Students and EWU staff members dined on white-linen tables inside the Walter and Myrtle Powers Reading Room in Hargreaves Hall.

Marissa Rudley, a licensed dietitian nutritionist and etiquette coach, provided attendees with an engaging and informative experience at the dinner, which was sponsored by the Washington State Employees Credit Union (WSECU). Step by step, she demonstrated proper dining etiquette, giving students a hands-on understanding of formal table settings and dining practices.

In addition to educating attendees on the finer points of dining, Rudley emphasized networking, sharing tips on conversation skills, making introductions and navigating social interactions during formal events. Her approachable style helped students feel comfortable practicing skills while reinforcing how shared meals provide opportunities for relationship building in professional and academic environments.

Thomason, who graduates in June, says she has subsequently connected with someone she met at the dinner. “One person at my table mentioned that her aunt works at a university in Munich, Germany, and I speak some German,” she says.

Thomason says she reached out to her new connection and hopes to meet the aunt via Zoom or when she travels to Germany as she builds connections for a career in international business.