EWU Instructional Design Launches Website, Podcast Series

Eastern Washington University’s Instructional Design program has launched a new website and podcast series to support the development of engaging, effective courses.

The program offers faculty and staff thoughtful and imaginative approaches to course creation and updates, with a focus on leveraging “gamification.”

Gamifying a course involves incorporating interactive game elements to make learning more engaging, interactive and rewarding, as faculty, staff and departments explore new ways to enhance curriculum design and attract new learners.

James (Jim) Ryan, instructional designer and podcaster, said the program provides “many opportunities for professional development as well as personal assistance with the design and content creation for their courses, including in person, hybrid and online.”

The support helps to improve the quality and quantity of course content, Ryan said. This gives professors and students greater freedom and flexibility, making classes more engaging while increasing student retention and content mastery.

Ryan joined Eastern three months ago and has since led professional development workshops in the Faculty Commons. He conducts needs assessments and uses podcasts to highlight professors, experts and students already applying the tools and strategies he promotes.

“I show them a number of different tools that are available to them to enhance the effectiveness and engagement of their course that they may not have been aware of before,” Ryan said.

