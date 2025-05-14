EWU is Modernizing How Faculty Assignments and Compensation are Handled

Eastern Washington University is modernizing how faculty assignments and compensation are handled.

The university is launching Banner’s Faculty Load and Compensation (FLAC) module to replace the outdated spreadsheet system and make life easier for faculty and administrators.

The new system will streamline the process of assigning and compensating faculty workload and pay, offering time-saving benefits for everyone involved.

Rollout is expected to take place this fall. Faculty members will be provided with information on how to sign up for training as soon as it becomes available.

Here are a few details about FLAC:

FLAC enhances faculty assignment and compensation the following ways:

Clarity and Transparency: Faculty will be able to see course assignments and exactly how each assignment is being compensated.

Faculty will be able to see course assignments and exactly how each assignment is being compensated. Streamlined Workload: FLAC automates the process of creating and approving contracts, which means fewer administrative tasks and more time to focus on teaching and research.

FLAC automates the process of creating and approving contracts, which means fewer administrative tasks and more time to focus on teaching and research. Predictable Assignments and Compensation: Faculty can review assignments online, which streamlines the process and keeps everything in one place.

Faculty can review assignments online, which streamlines the process and keeps everything in one place. System Connection: Since FLAC pulls data directly from Banner student and human resources systems, faculty members will get more accurate information and fewer headaches from errors or outdated records. Analytics will be available to support chairs and academic leadership better.

Several universities have already adopted FLAC and are reporting positive results, including faster processing and better communication. Faulty members can look forward to a more efficient and transparent experience.

Look for details about FLAC implementation and training opportunities this fall.