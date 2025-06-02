EWU June Commencement is Near

Eastern Washington University will hold its June commencement ceremonies on the Cheney campus, June 13-14, for the first time in eight years, marking a welcome return to tradition.

The College of Health Science and Public Health was the first to celebrate the shift back to tradition with its semester commencement held at Reese Court in early May.

Since 2016, commencement has taken place at the Spokane Arena. The move to Spokane occurred after the ceremony outgrew the special events pavilion and relocated to Roos Field, according to Steven Bingo, the university’s digital projects archivist.

June weather proved too unpredictable — and at times too uncomfortable — for an outdoor ceremony, prompting the transition to the larger indoor venue in Spokane. Last year’s June commencement was held at The Podium while the nearby arena underwent renovations.

This year’s quarter-commencement ceremonies will honor graduates of the university’s four colleges with six separate ceremonies held at Reese Court.

Students are embracing the opportunity to participate in the Cheney campus ceremonies. Rob Davis, university events manager, expects about 200 to 400 students to walk in each ceremony, based on current registrations, with a total of about 2,000 participating graduates.

Students who plan to walk but haven’t yet registered are encouraged to register online as soon as possible. Space is limited, and registering early helps ensure availability of tickets for friends and family members.

Davis said about 30 EWU faculty and staff members have volunteered so far, filling most of the needed shifts. However, additional volunteers are still needed for the final shift on Saturday. Those who are interested in helping can sign up online.

Commencement Schedule:

Friday, June 13

8 a.m. – College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences

12:30 p.m. – College of Health Science and Public Health

4:30 p.m. – College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

Saturday, June 14

8 a.m. – School of Business, School of Professional Accounting

12:30 p.m. – School of Education, Interdisciplinary Studies and Organizational Leadership

4:30 p.m. – School of Psychology, School of Social Work

More information – including how to register, attend in person or watch via livestream – is available on the EWU Commencement webpage.