EWU Music 2026 Winter Concert Line-Up

The EWU Music Department is kicking off a series of winter music events featuring students, faculty and guest artists that offer something for everyone.

Whether you choose to catch a noon-time convocation performance, or to spend an evening enjoying jazz, choir, orchestra music or student-composed pieces, there are plenty of opportunities to experience the compelling work of EWU’s talented musicians.

This March, for example, the Spokane Symphony will once again join Eagle students for the “Side By Side” performance in Showalter Hall. The concert is made possible by generous donors who help to underwrite the cost of the concert.

Concerts are free of charge unless otherwise noted.

Here is the full winter-line up for EWU Music’s 2026 Concert Series:

Jan. 21, Wednesday | Noon | Convocation featuring Students and Faculty | Music Recital Hall

Jan. 28, Wednesday | Noon | Convocation featuring Students and Faculty | Music Recital Hall

Feb. 3, Tuesday | 7:30 p.m. | Vocal Jazz Solo Night | Music Recital Hall

Feb. 4, Wednesday | Noon | Convocation featuring Students and Faculty | Music Recital Hall

Feb. 11, Wednesday | Noon | Convocation featuring Students and Faculty | Music Recital Hall

Feb. 18, Wednesday | Noon | Convocation featuring Students and Faculty | Music Recital Hall

Feb. 24, Tuesday | 7:30 p.m. | Composers’ Forum | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

Feb. 25, Wednesday | Noon | Convocation featuring Students and Faculty | Music Recital Hall

Feb. 26, Thursday | 7:30 p.m. | Voice Area Recital | Music Recital Hall

Feb. 27, Friday | 7:30 p.m. | Music Technology Concert | 7:30 p.m. | Music Recital Hall

March 4, Wednesday | Noon | Convocation featuring Students and Faculty | Music Recital Hall

March 6 | Friday | 7:30 p.m. | Chris Cummins, Senior Composition Recital | Music Recital Hall

March 10, Tuesday | 7:30 p.m. | EWU Jazz Concert | Music Recital Hall | $10 General Admission/ $5 Seniors

March 12, Thursday | 7:30 p.m. | Side By Side: EWU Orchestra Concert with the Spokane Symphony | Showalter Hall | $10 General/$5 Seniors

March 13, Friday | 7:30 p.m. | EWU Wind Ensemble Concert | Music Recital Hall | $10 General/$5 Seniors

March 16, Monday | 7:30 p.m. | EWU Choir Concert | Cheney Congregational Church | $10 General/$5 Seniors

**SAVE THE DATE: The EWU Music Program is presenting The Bright Lights of Broadway! on Thursday, May 21, at The Fox Theater in Spokane.

Tickets are available at foxtheaterspokane.org. Admission is $10 for seniors/students and $20 for general admission.

The VIP event is $30 and will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the Founder’s Gallery featuring beverages and light appetizers.

** If you need accommodations for any of the concerts, please contact Jody Graves at (509) 359-2241at least one week prior to the event.