EWU Music Presents Spring Concert Series

Eastern Washington University Music has an exciting spring season on tap, one filled with vocal and instrumental performances, senior recitals and collaborative concerts with regional professionals.

On May 16, EWU Music will partner with Spokane’s Vytal Movement Dance to present Translations: A Collaborative Evening of Original Music & Dance. This event will showcase innovative dance works by Lexie Powell, the company’s artistic director, and other Vytal Movement Dance artists. The dances will be set to original compositions performed live by EWU music students and alumni.

The evening promises to be an interdisciplinary celebration of music and movement, highlighting Eastern’s work with industry professionals. The performance will take place at Spokane’s Bing Crosby Theater on Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $27 and are available online.

And the following week, EWU Music will present Hooray for Hollywood, Music and Story in Film at Spokane’s Fox Theatre. The concert will feature performances from EWU students, faculty and alumni, and includes beloved music from the film industry.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 22. General admission tickets are available for $22. You can score VIP tickets for just $30 by using the code: EWUMUSIC. The VIP event begins at 6:15 p.m. It will include appetizers by Red Rock Catering and two drink tickets in addition to your seat for the show!

Join EWU Music for their upcoming performances and student showcases. A full list of their spring schedule, is posted below.

Trumpet Ensemble Concert | May 5 | 5:30 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

Convocation Featuring Students and Faculty | May 7 | Noon | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

Convocation Featuring Students and Faculty | May 14 | Noon | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

Mason Utz/Senior Saxophone Recital | May 16 | 7 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

Translations: An Evening of Original Music & Dance in Collaboration with EWU Music | May 16 | 7:30 p.m. | The Bing Crosby Theater | $20 – $30 plus fees.

Kristina Komarov/Senior Piano Recital | May 18 | 4 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

Vocal Jazz Solo Night | May 19 | 7 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

Convocation Featuring Students and Faculty | May 21 | Noon | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

Hurray for Hollywood | EWU Music Students, Faculty and Alums Annual Gala Concert | May 22 | 7:30 p.m. | The Fox Theater, Spokane | $20 General | $10 Seniors | $30 VIP

Will Fisher/Graduate Clarinet Recital | May 23 | 6 p.m. Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

Jamie Kizer/Senior Voice Recital | May 27 | 7 p.m. | Showalter Hall | Free Admission

Convocation Featuring Students and Faculty | May 28 | Noon | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

Savannah Baber/Senior Piano Recital | May 28 | 6 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

EWU Wind Ensemble Concert | May 29 | 7:30 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | $10 General | $5 Seniors

Joel Hallin/Senior Composition Recital | June 1 | 5 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

Johnny Curtis/Junior Voice Recital | June 2 | 7 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

EWU Jazz Concert | June 3 | 7:30 p.m. | Music Recital Hall | $10 General | $5 Seniors

Convocation Featuring Students and Faculty | June 4 | Noon | Music Recital Hall | Free Admission

EWU Orchestra Concert – Concerto Winners | June 4 | 7:30 p.m. | Showalter Auditorium | $10 General | $5 Seniors

EWU Choral Concert | June 5 | 7:30 p.m. | Cheney Congregational Church | $10 General | $5 Seniors