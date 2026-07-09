EWU News

EWU Releases Dean’s List For Spring Quarter 2026

July 9, 2026
Picture of EWU flag on light pole.

About 2,600 Eastern Washington University students have made the Dean’s List for Spring Quarter 2026.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Students in semester programs who meet those standards also are included in the list of honorees for the spring.

An searchable, alphabetical list can be found here.

Filed Under: Applied Learning Students

Tagged With: InsideEWU, News

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