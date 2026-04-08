EWU Releases Dean’s List For Winter Quarter 2026
April 8, 2026
Just over 2,400 Eastern Washington University students have made the Dean’s List for Winter Quarter 2026.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Students in semester programs who meet those standards also are included in the list of honorees for the fall.
An searchable, alphabetical list can be found here.
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