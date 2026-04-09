EWU School of Social Work Launches Online BA

Eastern Washington University’s School of Social Work will for the first time offer a fully online Bachelor of Arts in Social Work (BASW) degree beginning this fall.

Bipasha Biswas, director of Eastern’s BASW program, says the new digital bachelor’s degree will allow more Eagles to serve their communities by staying local while earning their degrees.

“We want to train the workforce for where they are, not take them away from the communities that need them most,” Biswas says.

Currently, Biswas says, about 10% of prospective social work students turn down their acceptances due to work, transportation or other scheduling conflicts. She hopes the new online option will help admitted students overcome these barriers – especially those who reside outside of Washington state’s more populated areas.

In addition to encouraging rural enrollment, Biswas says the online degree option will expand possibilities for nontraditional students who lack the resources and support it takes to pursue a traditional four-year degree.

The best part about the online BASW, Biswas adds, is that it pairs synchronous and asynchronous learning models to ensure that online learners receive the same instruction and support as students who take classes in person. In addition, as with its brick-and-mortar counterpart, the online program will encourage experiential opportunities by placing students in practicums and partnerships with local agencies and services.

The ultimate goal for the digital program is to ensure that its instructional and hands-on learning experiences serve the needs of both the students and the communities they call home.

“These are the communities that most need social workers,” Biswas says. “Students shouldn’t have to leave those communities just to earn their degree.”

**Story written by Rachel Weinberg. Thank you to the Spokane Public Library for use of this photo.