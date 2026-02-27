EWU Staff and Faculty Inservice Day

EWU staff and faculty members are invited to participate in a timely and engaging Inservice Day on Wednesday, March 18, centered on building resilience and navigating uncertainty in today’s workplace.

This year’s session, “Embracing Uncertainty & Building a Resilient Team,” will be facilitated by Ryan Oelrich, President of the Center for Trauma & Stress Education (CTSE). The three-hour, in-person experience is designed to be highly interactive, practical, and inclusive of all learning styles.

The curriculum draws on evidence-based tools for healing and resilience, with a specific focus on addressing conflict and uncertainty in the workplace. Participants can expect hands-on activities, opportunities for tactile engagement, and take-away resources to help reinforce key concepts beyond the session. Staff and faculty are encouraged to sit with their teams to foster meaningful discussion and strengthen workplace connections.

Event Details:

Date | Wednesday, March 18

Time | 9 a.m. – noon (Lunch provided from noon–1 p.m.)

Location | PUB NCR

Format | In-person only (no Zoom option available)

The morning will begin with arrival, check-in, and coffee service at 8:30 a.m., followed by welcome remarks at 9 a.m. The facilitated session will run from 9:10 a.m. through noon, with lunch and networking immediately afterward.

Staff and faculty members are asked to register online by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 9.

Employees interested in attending should coordinate with their supervisors in advance, as absences must be pre-approved and must not interfere with University operating needs. Depending on operational requirements, staff and faculty may be excused from regular duties, asked to attend during lunch or break periods, use benefit time, or flex their schedules.

For questions or accommodation requests, contact Michelle Ferazza in Human Resources at mferazza@ewu.edu or 509.359.6790.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with colleagues, strengthen your team, and build practical skills for resilience in an ever-changing work environment.

The deadline to RSVP is 5 p.m., Monday, March 9. Online registration is available at this link.