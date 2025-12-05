EWU Students Spread Holiday Cheer with Card Drive

A group of Eastern Washington University students has organized this year’s drive to bring holiday cheer to seniors and disabled adults living at the Cheney Care Center.

Mia Blomgren, a senior majoring in communications, is among the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) members at Eastern who are spearheading a community drive to collect homemade cards with heartfelt messages to deliver to center residents.

Blomgren says she has always been close to her grandparents, making this project a perfect fit.

“I’ve always gravitated toward older people, so I really wanted to jump on this opportunity and see how we can give back to our elders locally,” says Blomgren, 21, from Edwall, Washington.

Last year, Eastern students created more than 100 cards for the effort. Blomgren, who is president of the university’s PRSSA chapter and also belongs to the Cheney Centennial Lions Club, hopes to collect 350 cards this holiday season. The cards will come from their PRSSA team, other EWU students, and area children. The kids will create their cards at the collaborative Kid Zone table at Cheney’s Holiday Hoopla. The Hoopla event is scheduled for tonight, from 4 – 7:30 p.m., at the Cheney Community Library.

Jessica Boyer, senior lecturer in communications, acts as adviser to PRSSA, and is secretary of the local Lions Club chapter. She says the project has gone on for several years, and is very popular with Care Center residents.

“The director of the Care Center said there are a lot of seniors there that, sadly — maybe their families have all passed away or they just don’t get visitors — reread these cards throughout the year, and that it means a lot to them,” Boyer says.

Over the past few years, Boyer says sororities, fraternities, students who use the URC and others have contributed to this effort.

“As Eastern is looking to do more university community partnerships, I think it’s a good example of a partnership between Eastern and the community,” Boyer says. “We have these local small businesses involved, we have the care center involved, and students.” Local Lion’s Club members of all ages and backgrounds, she adds, also participate.

Boyer is heartened that during one of the busiest times of the academic quarter, the students are taking the time to make a difference for others. “I’m really proud of them and all the hard work they are doing.”

Handmade holiday cards can be dropped off through Monday, Dec. 22, at the EWU Fitness Center front desk and at local participating businesses, including The Mason Jar, The Jar, and Vision Haus Optometry.

For information about joining PRSSA, visit page for the university chapter webpage. To receive some card-making supplies, contact Mia Blomgren at mblomgren@ewu.edu.