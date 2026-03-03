EWU Takes First Steps in Development of New Residence Hall

Eastern Washington University is in the beginning stages of developing a new residence hall that will modernize campus housing to enhance the student experience.

In a significant step toward making this project a reality, EWU has hired NAC Architecture, of Spokane, as the architect for the project.

As envisioned, the project, budgeted at $50.2 million, will involve construction of student housing with 350 to 400 beds on the current site of Dryden Hall, a 61-year-old, long-dormant residence hall located at the northwest corner of Ninth Street and Cedar Street, neighboring many of EWU’s other housing options.

“The vision is to create modern student housing that supports academic success and community engagement,” says Max Baca, EWU’s vice president of business and strategy. “The proposed mix could include suite-style configurations or other innovative housing solutions. Ultimately, the types of living units will be informed by market research emphasizing privacy, access to kitchens, and affordability.”

Design work is expected to begin shortly, with the expectation of breaking ground on construction in early 2027. As scheduled, the new residence hall would be move-in ready in advance of the 2028-29 school year.

Melanie Potts, EWU’s director of housing and residence life, said the university has been engaging in conversation to explore how to address the needs of students.

“We are excited for the opportunity to engage our students and market research to make intentional decisions that contribute to the success and belonging of EWU students for many years to come,” Potts says.

The selection of NAC Architecture builds upon a longstanding relationship with the firm. While EWU has worked with numerous architectural companies throughout the years, NAC estimates it has worked on 145 projects for EWU over the course of 45 years.

Rob Kuffel, a principal at NAC Architecture, says, “Living and working in this region, we understand how important EWU is to both its students and the broader community. NAC is honored to support the university’s vision for student housing that advances academic success and creates a welcoming home for students. We look forward to translating that vision and long‑term objectives into a residence hall that reflects student needs today and into the future.”

According to NAC, the firm has designed student housing projects in states with total construction values of $500 million, including projects for Gonzaga University, University of Washington and many others.

EWU currently has six university-owned residential properties, four traditional residence halls and two apartment complexes.