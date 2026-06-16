EWU to Launch PageUp Job-Applicant Tracking System

Eastern Washington University will convert to the PageUp applicant tracking system, a move that’s expected to improve the hiring process for EWU hiring committees and job candidates alike.

Effective July 1, the retirement of the current PeopleAdmin system marks a launch into the digital era, providing a breath of fresh air for all who have wrestled with paper forms or a difficult system.

“The shift isn’t just a simple software swap,” says Lauren Watts, EWU’s director of HR operations. “It’s a complete makeover of how Eastern recruits, hires and welcomes new members to the Eagle family. We’ve all heard the stories of the ‘paperwork mountain’ required to get a job on campus. PageUp is designed to flatten that mountain. For hiring managers, the system automates the heavy lifting. For job seekers, it offers a sleek, modern interface.”

If you’re used to the old way of doing things, here is what you can look forward to.

No More Paper Trails: Say goodbye to hard-copy Position Request Forms and Personnel Action Forms. New hires, transfers and internal assignments are now handled entirely online.

Say goodbye to hard-copy Position Request Forms and Personnel Action Forms. New hires, transfers and internal assignments are now handled entirely online. A Better Way to Apply: Job seekers now have a personal applicant portal. You can upload resumes, track your application status in real-time, and manage your profile without wondering if your email ended up in a junk folder.

Job seekers now have a personal applicant portal. You can upload resumes, track your application status in real-time, and manage your profile without wondering if your email ended up in a junk folder. Smoother Search Committees: Search Committee Chairs will now be able to change the disposition of candidates right in the system, without having to track reviews separately on spreadsheets.

Search Committee Chairs will now be able to change the disposition of candidates right in the system, without having to track reviews separately on spreadsheets. Stronger Screening Questions: Leaders will have the flexibility to create required qualification screening criteria, so that only qualified candidates are pushed through for review.

Leaders will have the flexibility to create required qualification screening criteria, so that only qualified candidates are pushed through for review. Total Transparency: No more guessing where a request is sitting. The new system provides internal tracking so departments can see exactly where a candidate is in the hiring pipeline.

A Better Welcome to the Eagle Family

First impressions matter, and the HR team wants new colleagues to feel at home the moment they sign their offer letter. PageUp improves the onboarding process by moving it into a dedicated digital portal.

Instead of a stack of forms on their first day, new hires will receive a “Welcome to EWU” email that guides them through a customized onboarding journey. They can learn about campus culture, meet their team virtually, and knock out necessary paperwork before they even step foot in their new office.

Questions can be directed to the HR team at hr@ewu.edu.