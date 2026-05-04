Faculty Budget Committee Opens Call for Proposals to Support Student Success and Innovation

All full-time or continuously employed faculty are invited to apply for a new round of supplemental funding through the Faculty Budget Committee (FBC), with $200,000 available to support high-impact, faculty-driven initiatives during Fiscal Year 2027.

The FBC Request for Proposals (RFP) is designed to elevate creative, evidence-based projects that directly benefit students and the broader academic community. Faculty may submit proposals individually or collaboratively, with interdisciplinary and cross-departmental efforts strongly encouraged.

Projects should demonstrate clear alignment with EWU’s strategic priorities and focus on meaningful, measurable outcomes.

Areas of Focus

Proposals may address a range of priority areas, including:

Student Learning and Academic Support – Enhancing tutoring, advising and mentoring

Student Engagement and Success – Strengthening retention, connection and involvement

Learning Environments – Improving instructional spaces, technology and resources

Faculty-Student Research and Creative Activity – Expanding hands-on learning and collaborative scholarship

In addition, strong proposals will reflect innovative teaching practices, equity-minded approaches, and opportunities to scale or sustain impact over time.

Key Dates

Proposal Submission Deadline: May 24, 2026

Review Period: May–June 2026

Award Notifications: June 2026

Funded project awards will be supported during the July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027, period, and proposals of any funding amount are welcome.

Drop-In Consultation Sessions

Faculty considering a proposal are encouraged to attend informal, drop-in consultation sessions to ask questions, explore ideas, and receive feedback.

Sessions will include Paul Weed from the Provost Office and faculty members from the Faculty Budget Committee.

Location: EWU Faculty Commons (No appointment is needed – faculty are welcome to stop in at any time)

May 12 | 10 a.m.– Noon

May 19 | Noon – 2 p.m.

Getting Started

Faculty are encouraged to begin developing proposals early and to connect with colleagues where collaboration may strengthen their submission. Detailed materials including the RFP, evaluation rubric, and budget template are available on the FBC website.

This provost-supported, faculty-driven investment reflects EWU’s continued commitment to advancing student success, academic excellence and innovation in teaching and learning. Faculty are encouraged to submit proposals that introduce new ideas, pilot emerging approaches and meaningfully enhance the student experience at EWU.