Gary Krug Leaves a Legacy at EWU

Dr. Gary James Krug (1955-2025)

Eastern Washington University and communities near and far mourn the loss of Dr. Gary James Krug, a revered scholar, teacher, colleague, and friend. A professor emeritus of communication studies, Krug joined the EWU faculty in 2002 and was promoted to full professor in 2012.

Over more than two decades at EWU, Krug served the university with distinction, including having the longest tenure as Communication Studies Department chair of any faculty member. He held leadership positions in the United Faculty of Eastern, serving as both president and vice president for labor-management affairs, and was a tireless advocate for fairness, collaboration, and faculty empowerment.

Reflecting on his impact, UFE President Michael Conlin shared, “We mourn the loss of a dear comrade, colleague, and friend. Gary Krug served the UFE in several important offices over the years. In addition to his good humor, sense of justice, and judgment, Gary was an excellent mentor of UFE officers, including me. He will be missed.”

Krug’s intellectual curiosity was boundless. He taught undergraduate and graduate courses in media and technology, political communication, cultural studies, global communication, and integrated social science theory. He created dynamic classroom environments where learning came alive. Students and colleagues alike admired his passion, integrity, and humor.

Beyond the classroom, Krug was a public intellectual, co-hosting “Eat the Press” and hosting “Long Waves” on KYRS Thin Air Community Radio. His commentary brought historical and cultural context to current events, always with wit and wisdom. A published author of Communication, Technology, and Cultural Change and numerous scholarly articles, his ideas resonated globally.

Krug was also a Renaissance soul: a painter, a guitarist and singer, a lover of nature, a bird watcher, a connoisseur of beer and whiskey, an amateur astronomer, and a voracious reader with astonishing recall. He built community wherever he went—with neighbors, students, radio listeners, and his beloved “logical family.” He was the one who brought people together, found common ground and gave gentle nudges toward compassion.

Peter Shields, chair of communication studies, reflected, “Gary was an idiosyncratic genius wired to cut against the grain and question everything. He was a gift to those students who were prepared to open their minds.”

Provost Jonathan Anderson shared, “I so enjoyed Gary as a person—his warmth, humor, and that spark of curiosity in everything he did. He was also a truly gifted musician, and I will always remember his love for sharing music as one of the many ways he connected with others.”

Krug is remembered as gregarious, funny, empathetic, and kind. He loved deeply and lived fully. In his own words, “There’s biological family, and then there’s logical family.” His logical family, countless and far-reaching, carry his legacy forward.

In his remembrance, Gary Krug would have loved if we simply planted flowers and native plants in his honor—to nourish the bees, the birds, and the beauty he so deeply cherished.

*Thank you to all of the EWU community members who contributed to this tribute to Gary Krug.