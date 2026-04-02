Giving Joy Day has Arrived!

Giving Joy Day, Eastern Washington University’s largest and most collaborative fundraising effort, kicks off today, April 2, at the Catalyst, with special activities continuing into tomorrow morning and early afternoon on the Cheney campus.

This year’s event celebrates Eastern’s 144th birthday, providing the campus community, alumni and honorary Eagles with a chance to come together to provide students with education and applied learning experiences that position them to succeed as the leaders, problem-solvers and difference makers of tomorrow.

Linda Safford, senior director of annual giving, says Giving Joy Day 2026 includes a couple new components.

A dedicated Giving Joy Day website features gift-match challenges, bonus awards and opportunities to search for funding categories. While most incentives are monetary, others propose a real challenge, Safford explains.

“For example,” she adds, “college philanthropy officer Kaarin Appel has pledged to run the stadium stairs in honor of each of the first 26 donors to the WAMS Exercise Science Lab fund.”

The site also provides real-time updates on funds raised and a map of states where our Eagle donors live. Washington, of course, leads as the top state for gifts so far, but across the country gifts are trickling in from Delaware, Florida, Rhode Island, New York and elsewhere.

In addition, the university’s first-ever Swoop-In and Make it Yours campaign brought together more than 40 faculty, staff and board members who collectively raised more than $10,000, with most of the donations benefitting the Student Emergency Fund.

“The Swoop In and Make It Yours campaign has proven to be engaging for donors and those who will delight in their messages,” Safford says. “Eagles from across our campus have taken this opportunity to celebrate one another in fun and creative ways, and as always, our students are the real beneficiaries.”

Although Safford declines to name names, she did say that during Friday’s Giving Joy Day celebration inside the PUB’s Nysether Community Room, the full list of what was named – and who did the naming – will be revealed.

Sara Waugh, assistant director of annual giving, did, however, provide some preliminary clues. Eagles made gifts to name more than a dozen university buildings. An Eastern math professor, to be divulged on Friday, generously named two buildings – including one in honor of his mom and another in honor of his dad.

A member of the campus police department named the red barn, while across campus, an Advancement team member in Hargreaves Hall coined a new name for the aquatics center.

Employee donors also “swooped in” to name a dozen parking lots, 10 picnic tables, three flagpoles, as well as select elevators, statues, restrooms, drinking fountains and even coffee makers.

Naming signage will be posted on May 1 and will remain on display through the mid-June commencement season.

“One of the greatest joys in Giving Joy Day is watching it expand each year to celebrate more Eagle Pride and generosity,” Safford says. “We know Eags give back every day. This is our campus community’s chance to recognize one another’s impact.”

There are still plenty of ways to get involved in this year’s Giving Joy Day excitement.

JOIN IN THE FESTIVITIES:

Thursday, April 2 | Catalyst

11 a.m. | Games, music, cupcakes and Eagle punch

4-5 p.m. | Main Celebration with ball drop, video, mayoral proclamation, password game, live music and networking.

Friday, April 3 | PUB Nysether Community Room | Cheney Campus

11 a.m. | Cupcakes and Eagle punch

Noon-1 p.m. | Rally with President Shari McMahan, EWU Cheer and Swoop, EWU choir signs happy birthday, mayoral proclamation, and news shared about Swoop In spaces and recognition of other gifts.

MAKE A GIFT

Employees make a tremendous impact at Eastern. If you want to multiply that impact, please know that gifts of all sizes are appreciated. Visit the Giving Joy Day website to learn more.

HELP TO GET THE WORD OUT

Help spread the word by sharing Giving Joy Day posts on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Thanks for everything you do – and Go Eags!