HR Experts to Give Eastern Students a Job-Hunting Boost

A visit from human resources consultants working with companies in Spokane and the greater region will help soon-to-be Eastern graduates discover what employers are looking for when interviewing and hiring.

From 4-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, Associated Industries of the Inland Northwest — a Spokane-based employment law and HR services company — will partner with the four EWU Colleges and the Career Center to provide a workforce readiness presentation that is open to all Eastern students, faculty, staff and alumni.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session and two, 30-minute-long mock interview roundtable workshops for students. Light refreshments will be served.

Jim DeWalt ’73, Associated Industries’ CEO, is bringing his entire HR team to the event, where they will share their insights and lead the interview workshops with Eastern students. Their goal is to provide all EWU students, regardless of degree path or level, with advice given directly from hiring managers about joining the workforce.

Associated Industries provides human resources, benefits and legal support to small businesses across Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California, making them an invaluable resource for learning more about the nuances of today’s workforce.

Margie Scammell-Renner, a director of philanthropy at Eastern, says students who attend will gain valuable insights into successfully navigating companies’ hiring processes. “This is a special opportunity that is being presented by the CEO of Associated Industries—who is also an Eagle graduate—and wants to see our students succeed,” Scammell-Renner said. Attendees of the presentation, she continues, can expect to leave with:

Advice for landing an interview

Tips for preparing the perfect cover letter and resume

Virtual and in-person interview etiquette—including how to dress to impress!

Practice interviewing with current HR professionals

Feedback to better prepare you for your next job search

Any EWU faculty who would like to offer extra credit to participating students can provide their class information to cpp@ewu.edu to track attendance.

Space is limited to 20 seats for each of the mock interview workshops. Students interested in signing up, Scammell-Renner says, should act quickly to schedule a workshop time on EagleSync.

**Written by Rachel Weinberg.