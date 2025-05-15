EWU Music, Vytal Movement Collaboration Creates Media Buzz

EWU student composers musicians were featured by KSPS and the Inlander in advance of their upcoming collaboration with Spokane’s Vytal Movement Dance. Translations: A collaborative evening of original music and dance features Vytal Movement dancers performing to original music composed and played by EWU musicians. Dancers will interpret music that was composed using “data-to-music” techniques involving the DNA of donkeys, octopi, jellyfish, orchids and other organisms, influences reflecting Professor Jonathan Middleton’s innovative work in this area. The performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 16, at Spokane’s Bing Crosby Theater. Tickets start at $27. The concert is highlighted on Page 16 of the digital version of the Inlander. In addition, Middleton and several student musicians visited the Spokane Public Radio studio for an interview and to play a selection from the upcoming Translations event. Middleton, a theory and composition professor at EWU, visited the studio with student composer Zachary Bjurstrum and instrumentalists Yunju Cho, violin, Adeline Kovell, viola, and Duff Overstreet, cello, along with Lexie Powell, Vityl Movement Dance artistic director. The group discussed the upcoming performance and played a preview sample from Translations. The segment is available on the KSPS website. Middleton himself continues to gain attention for his innovative data-to-music work. He recently gave a TED Talk titled Music and New Dimensions for Data Analysis, which is published, along with a write-up, on the TEDx Spokane website.