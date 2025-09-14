Mobile Bus App is Fully Live

Eastern Washington University is finalizing its transition to the Spokane Transit Authority’s Connect mobile app for bus riders.

As of Sunday, Sept. 21, members of the EWU campus community who are eligible for free bus access will no longer be able to use EagleCards to tap into their ridership benefit. However, those EagleCards will still be accepted on campus for admission to games and other university events, etc.

Students participating in Running Start and College in the High School are already covered by the Youth Ride Free program and do not need to enroll in EWU’s ridership program.

The transition to the STA Connect app, spearheaded by IT and Eagle Services in partnership with STA, was rolled out in phases starting last spring with faculty and staff who participate in the EWU’s Commute Trip Reduction program.

For those who still need to download the STA Connect app, instructions for syncing the app with EWU accounts are available on the EWU Parking and Transportation Services website.

Bus riders without smartphones, or those who prefer a physical STA Connect card, can visit Eagle Services to request that new STA card. Eagle Services, located in Tawanka Hall, Room 120, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call Eagle Services at 509.359.6520 or STA at 509.328.7433. The STA’s spokanetransit.com also has helpful information.

In addition to ushering in a more convenient way to board the bus, EWU riders will soon enjoy a commute with a view as double-decker buses start serving Cheney-Spokane Routes 6 and 66 as of Sunday, Sept. 21.

The campus community is invited to join STA officials in celebrating the launch of the double-decker buses at noon on Saturday, Sept. 20, at the Eagle Station, 850 Elm Street in Cheney.

The reception will include a ribbon cutting, refreshments, free swag and bus tours. (InsideEWU will keep you posted about any potential location change due to construction.)