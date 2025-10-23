Mock Interview Fair to Help EWU Students Build Careers

Eastern Washington University students will have an opportunity to sharpen their interview skills, get free professional LinkedIn headshots, and connect with community professionals during the university’s first-ever Mock Interview Fair & Networking Reception.

The event takes place from 4 – 6:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27, in the Nysether Community Room inside the PUB.

Hosted by the College of Professional Programs (CPP) in partnership with the EWU Career Center, the interview fair and networking reception is designed to support career-connected learning — one of EWU’s key goals as it expands its polytechnic focus.

“Interviewing is a critical skill that all students need and would benefit from, especially since we’re focusing on Eastern as a polytechnic and career-connected learning,” said Alyson Rode, undergraduate/graduate services administrator for CPP.

Rode and her team worked with the Career Center to plan the event. John Mangiantini, director of career-connected learning, Ryan Weldon, assistant director of career development, and Kylie Heintzelman, Career Advisor and liaison to the College of Professional Programs, pitched in to help create an engaging event with a “speed-interviewing” format that’s approachable and engaging for students.

Five interview stations will feature the following local professionals who have collective expertise in hiring, coaching and interviewing:

Mike Syron , principal, Wilson Elementary School

, principal, Wilson Elementary School Erin Marini , associate controller of operations, EWU

, associate controller of operations, EWU Lori Wyborney , retired principal, Rogers High School

, retired principal, Rogers High School Juliet Hochheiser , program specialist 2, EWU School of Business

, program specialist 2, EWU School of Business Ryan Barden, branch manager, BECU, South Hill

Students can participate in one-on-one or peer-paired interviews. Each session lasts seven minutes, allowing students to respond to a sample question and receive constructive feedback.

Adding a seasonal twist, each interview table is themed after a fall beverage. Students who visit all five stations will receive stamps in a “passport,” making them eligible to enter a drawing for Eagle-red Stanley insulated mugs.

A separate table will provide information about additional career resources, including assistance with résumé writing. “It’s an opportunity for them to talk about how the interview went, ask for tips, and also learn about the practical, skill-based support the Career Center can provide,” Rode said.

Photographer Chris Thompson will be onhand to take professional portraits that can be used for LinkedIn. The photos, provided at no-charge to students, will help them create a polished look for their social media networking profiles.

A networking reception will follow the interviews at 6 p.m., and is open to both participating students and those unable to attend the earlier sessions.

“It’s just a comfortable, supportive environment for them to practice their skills,” Rode said.

For students studying online or those who can’t attend, additional interview and career-prep resources are available on the EWU Career Center website.

“We talk about our Eagles soaring and we want them to be really well equipped for the workforce before they graduate,” Rode said. “We hope that through the programming we’re offering, we can help make that happen.”

Students can register in advance for the Mock Interview Fair & Networking Reception on EagleSync. Walk-ins are also welcome.