New EagFunder Crowdfunding Platform Launched

EagFunder, a new crowdfunding platform designed to help student clubs, organizations and faculty bring their ideas to life through community support, has gone live and is ready to bring in new funding opportunities for important campus projects.

EagFunder provides EWU students and faculty with an easy-to-use online tool to raise funds for projects, events, research, competitions, and service initiatives. The platform connects the Eagle community—including alumni, parents, faculty, staff, and friends—with opportunities to invest directly in the student experience and academic innovation at Eastern.

Through EagFunder, project leaders will be able to share their goals and stories online, making it easier for supporters to see the direct impact of their gifts. Every contribution, no matter the size, goes directly to the listed cause and adds up to real change. Donors can watch projects reach their goals in real time, knowing they are helping to create more opportunities for innovation, service, and student success.(Download the Eagfunder Flier for information to share with friends and coworkers.)

One of the key strengths of EagFunder is its emphasis on personal networks. Successful crowdfunding begins with project leaders reaching out to the people they know first—friends, family, classmates, colleagues and alumni connections. By building on trusted connections, project leaders can turn individual relationships into a broader community of support.

Students, faculty and staff who are interested in launching their own campaign can apply through the EagFunder website. Once a project is approved, the project team will receive training and guidance from EWU’s Annual Giving team to ensure they are well-prepared to engage supporters and maximize results.

“Crowdfunding has become a powerful way to connect passion with philanthropy,” said Linda Safford, senior director of annual giving at EWU. “EagFunder gives our students and faculty the opportunity to tell their story and inspire gifts that make a direct difference.”

The first EagFunder campaign to install new diving boards in the EWU Aquatics Center has already received a generous $10,000 gift, putting that effort 87% of the way toward its goal.

Other projects already underway include funding to support the comeback of business fraternity Alpha Kappa Psi, support for the EWU Wheelchair Basketball Team, and conference travel expenses for Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy student associations. You can check out the live projects now, contribute online, and share campaigns on social media to help spread the word.

Let’s show the world what happens when the Eagle community comes together! Visit eagfunder.ewu.edu to learn how you can help!