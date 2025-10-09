Searchable App to Make Finding Grant Opportunities Easier

Eastern Washington University’s Office of Grant and Research Development (OGRD) has announced a new searchable database app that will help the campus community access information about external funding opportunities.

GrantForward uses specialized technology to constantly update an extensive database providing information about thousands of grants.

At a time when the federal grant funding process is more uncertain, the database will allow users to access a wide range of funding opportunities offered by more than 30,000 sponsors. EWU faculty, staff, and administrators will automatically have access to GrantForward.

To learn how to sign up, create a profile, and search for funders who can transform ideas into reality, please visit the OGRD Funding Opportunities webpage.

OGRD is offering the following GrantForward training sessions.

Members of the campus community are asked to choose one session, but are welcome to attend more if additional training and support is needed. Managers are asked to please encourage direct reports and colleagues to attend.

The sessions will demonstrate how GrantForward works during the first 30 minutes and then transition into an informational session with a Q&A and other general support.

**Photo by Aaron Weer.