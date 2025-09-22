New Time Management Tool is Available for Students

Juggling classes, work and personal lives can be a major challenge for students.

To help them find balance, EWU’s School of Social Work teamed up with Instructional Technology & Web Services (ITWS) and the Center for Academic Advising & Retention to create a new, online time management tool, simply called the Time Management Calculator.

The new time management tool, created by Dana Simmelink and student employee Ryan Larkin of the ITWS team, is a dynamic and interactive resource. Students can input their weekly activities – from classes and study sessions to work hours and family obligations – and receive a visual breakdown of their schedule. For example, the tool can show a bar chart illustrating how their time is allocated, making it easy to spot imbalances.

What sets this web-based tool apart is its adjustability. Students can easily modify their entries and immediately see how changes affect their overall schedule. This feature encourages self-reflection and empowers students to make informed decisions about how to better manage their time.

Research consistently shows that effective time management is linked to improved academic performance, reduced stress and greater overall wellbeing. The School of Social Work hopes that by integrating this tool into advising sessions, students will develop stronger habits that support long-term success.

The initiative began after faculty members started recognizing that many of their students were struggling to balance academic responsibilities with everything else in their lives. Sarah Featherly, social work’s director of field education, reached out to the Instructional Technology & Web Services’ team with an idea: Why not create a tool that not only tracks time but also helps students reflect on how their time is spent?

As EWU continues to prioritize student-centered innovation, this project stands as a model for how cross-departmental collaboration can lead to meaningful, practical solutions. For students juggling multiple responsibilities, this new time management tool offers more than just organization – it offers clarity, balance and a path to success.

Ready to get organized? Check out the new time management tool online today.

**Story written by Matt Lewis, business analyst, supervisor, Instructional Technology & Web Services.