Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Renamed to Office of Employee Belonging, Development & Leadership

In a move that reflects a broader, more holistic vision for supporting campus employees, Eastern Washington University has officially renamed the Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. The new name, Office of Employee Belonging, Development & Leadership, marks a significant evolution in the office’s mission and priorities.

Following a period of thoughtful campus consultation and reflection, the change was made to better represent the office’s focus on cultivating an inclusive workplace, supporting professional growth, and strengthening leadership across the university.

Kim Davis, senior director for diversity and inclusion, supports this new name. “Diversity, equity, and inclusion remain at the core of who we are,” Davis said. “This updated name speaks to the growth of the scope of responsibilities in this office, and the role we aim to play in fostering a workplace where all employees feel valued, empowered, and supported.”

The renaming comes as part of a university-wide effort to align programs and initiatives with the needs and aspirations of the EWU community. The new office title emphasizes three key priorities:

Belonging – Creating a supportive and inclusive environment where all employees feel respected and connected.

Development – Offering robust opportunities for professional growth and continuous learning.

Leadership – Cultivating inclusive, effective leadership practices at all levels of the institution.

As part of this transition, the Center for Inclusive Excellence will now be known as the Center for Leadership Excellence, continuing to serve as a hub for growth and engagement. The office remains in its current location, and you will continue to find Kim Davis and Stephanie Bradley available and ready to support you.

An open house is being planned for fall quarter, providing an opportunity for students, faculty, and staff to visit the space, learn more about upcoming initiatives, and connect with the team behind this renewed vision.

Cesar Portillo, vice president of people and culture, extends his appreciation to the students, faculty, and staff who shared insights during the consultation process. “Your feedback helped guide this transition and ensure the name truly reflects the office’s role on campus.”

Staff at the Office of Employee Belonging, Development & Leadership say they look forward to engaging with the campus community in new and meaningful ways as the office continues to support and strengthen the university’s culture. Stay tuned for more updates and open house details.