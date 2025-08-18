Painting Celebrates Award-Winning Faculty Member

The Catalyst building got an artistic upgrade with the addition of a vibrant acrylic painting given in honor of Ray Owen Hamel, PhD, an emeritus faculty member who championed the establishment of EWU’s Computer Science Department.

The work, created by artist Joanna Pinsky, now hangs near faculty offices in the hallway on the east side of the Catalyst’s 3rd floor.

Donated to EWU in December 2024 by Judith Hamel to honor her late husband, the painting arrived just in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of EWU’s Computer Science Department and to pave the way for the upcoming 20th anniversary celebration for the EWU cybersecurity program.

The artwork was purchased by the Hamels in 1970, when Ray was teaching at Northwestern University — his very first university job — and right before the couple moved to Cheney after Ray accepted an Eastern faculty position.

Hamel’s academic career began at a time when microchips were changing the computer industry. During his 39-year career, he guided hundreds of students who, in turn, left their own mark within the rapidly evolving industry.

Hamel later served as chair of the Computer Science Department from 1989-2006. In 2005 he received the 2005 Trustees’ Medal — EWU’s highest academic honor.

Known for being “down to earth” and kind, Hamel passed away on June 25, 2016.