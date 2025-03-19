PCE Partners With iQ4 to Create Opportunities

Eastern Washington University is partnering with the iQ4 Corp. to provide nearly 50 EWU therapeutic recreation students with a “digital achievement wallet” —an online credentialing tool that recognizes skills, organizes achievements and enhances career readiness.

The partnership also includes a 12-week cybersecurity training program for EWU’s veterans, military students and their families.

According to Mikyla Sears, Professional and Continuing Education program coordinator, the skills and competencies recognized within the digital wallet were established by EWU adjunct faculty member Karen Wenzel, a recreation experience management expert in Eastern’s Department of Wellness and Movement Sciences. Sears says the skills recorded in the wallet are aligned to the field’s national certification exam.

As therapeutic recreation students complete related coursework, these credentials can be added to their digital wallets, if students chose to do so, ensuring a comprehensive and up-to-date record of their qualifications.

An “AI-driven learning and employment solutions company,” iQ4 says its wallet will also serve as a lifelong career management tool, allowing students and professionals to showcase their skills, proficiencies, experiences, education, credentials and portfolios in one centralized location.

The digital wallet, the company says, is integrated with a skills marketplace which includes multiple categories, such as state of residence and type of program, that is accessed by employers seeking qualified candidates.

The wallet is portable, so that after graduation newly minted alumni can use it to have a verified record of ongoing credentials as they pursue in their careers.

“This digital wallet model is a comprehensive lifelong learning record designed for career development and portability,” Sears says. These pilot programs introduce exciting opportunities for the university and PCE to explore innovative digital verification systems, she adds, while enhancing how lifelong learners track and showcase their achievements and staying at the forefront of academic progress.