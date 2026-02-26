Prairie Restoration Planting Project is Seeking Volunteers

Looking to get an early start to the spring planting season? Eastern’s Prairie Restoration Project team is seeking student and community volunteers willing to get their hands dirty in support of the 130-acre Palouse Prairie restoration site.

On March 6 – 7, the team will hold its annual “Plant the Prairie” event, an opportunity for volunteers to pitch in with the planting of some 1,500 native plant plugs. The event, sponsored by EWU’s Office of Sustainability, is open to everyone. No horticultural experience is necessary, sponsors say, just a “willingness to dig in and make an impact.”

Eastern’s Yaelle Reeve is helping to organize the effort. A first-year master’s student in biology, Reeve says she hopes the planting day will foster stewardship between the community and the land.

“I would love the greater community to become more connected and informed of the land they live on,” Reeve says. “I want people to understand the many benefits the land provides and the impact that it can have.”

In addition to her studies, Reeve also serves as an officer in the Eco-Eagles club, a group which focuses on teaching and promoting sustainable habits through education. Reeve says she has seen first-hand how impactful community outreach can be in ecological restoration.

“Many people aren’t aware of the impact their individual and collective actions can have,” Reeve says, adding that the event’s focus is to increase awareness of the Palouse Prairie and bring native plants back to the endangered ecosystem.

“Not many universities have access to a restoration site,” Reeve says, “especially not one located in the Palouse Prairie ecoregion.”

Reeve adds that she hopes participation in Plant the Prairie will not only increase awareness of the importance of the Palouse Prairie’s native flora , but also provide a source of enjoyment and purpose to student and community volunteers alike.

Working on the project as part of the degree program at Eastern has certainly had that effect on her, she says.

“Studying at EWU has fueled my passion for restoration and activism in the community,” Reeve says. “The shared energy is motivating, and allows for ideas to become actions.”

Plant the Prairie Details:

Dates: Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7

Time: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Site: Prairie behind the EWU Police Office

Location: Park at lot P12 (1510 Washington St.)

All planting materials will be provided—all you need are closed-toe boots and clothing suitable for the weather.

Please visit EagleSynch to learn more.