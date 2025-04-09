President McMahan Launches New Honor to Recognize Exemplary Service

President McMahan is proud to launch a new Eastern Washington University honor: the President’s Award for Exemplary Service! First introduced during her 2024 Convocation Address this past fall, the award is intended to recognize EWU faculty, staff, and administrators who exemplify the university’s strategic goals through their outstanding contributions and service.

“The strength of EWU lies in the passion and dedication of our people,” said President McMahan. “This award not only shines a light on those who exemplify our values, but also reinforces how each of us contributes to a thriving, inclusive, and forward-focused university.”

Four awards will be presented annually to celebrate excellence across the four strategic plan pillars that reflect EWU’s institutional priorities:

Student Success and Student Experience – For those who enhance retention, support, and holistic well-being of our students.

– For those who enhance retention, support, and holistic well-being of our students. Belonging Through Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion – Recognizing efforts to foster an inclusive, just, and welcoming campus culture.

– Recognizing efforts to foster an inclusive, just, and welcoming campus culture. Regional Anchor / Regional Impact – Honoring contributions that strengthen the university’s partnerships and presence in the region.

– Honoring contributions that strengthen the university’s partnerships and presence in the region. Investing in Our People and Places – Highlighting leadership in sustainability, employee development, and workplace culture.

Nominations are open now through June 1 and can be submitted by colleagues, students, or by self-nomination. Award winners will be recognized by President McMahan, where they will receive a commemorative award and their choice of two rewards — one from each of the categories:

Category A:

Annual S Parking Pass (valued at $750)

Full Year of URC Membership for Self or Family (valued at $800)

Category B:

$500 Eagle Store Gift Card

$500 Cash

The President’s Award for Exemplary Service stands as a meaningful way to recognize that the collective efforts of individuals shape the future of Eastern Washington University. President McMahan encourages all employees to take a moment to acknowledge the colleagues who inspire them. Learn more and submit a nomination here (Nomination Link).