Eastern Washington University honored its faculty and staff for their years of service and for going above and beyond during this year’s President’s Fall Luncheon.

More than 400 faculty and staff members gathered for the Nov. 20 event, held at the PUB’s Nysether Community Room. While sitting at festively decorated tables, each attendee connected with peers while enjoying a delicious Thanksgiving-style meal.

University leaders, meanwhile, were on hand to provide a warm welcome to the guests as they entered the room. President McMahan did her part by personally serving slices of pumpkin pie and adding a dollop of whipped cream when requested.

Cesar Portillo, Eastern’s vice president for people and culture, led off the presentation portion of the event with a welcome message. He was followed by Christy Gilchrist, director of the Office of Grant and Research and Development, who presented the land acknowledgement. President McMahan then took the stage to express her appreciation to the attendees.

“The spirit of gratitude runs deep at Eastern. It’s part of what makes being an Eagle so special, right alongside with the determination, compassion and excellence that defines this community,” McMahan said. “I’m sincerely thankful for each and every one of you who contribute so much to this great place.”

McMahan next recognized employee anniversaries that fell at five-year milestones. EWU faculty and staff members serving anywhere from five to up to 40 years at the university stood to rounds of applause. Yves Nievergelt, a professor of mathematics, garnered heartfelt cheers in celebration of his 40th anniversary at Eastern.

Six employees were then honored with exemplary and distinguished service awards, based on nominations from their peers.

The 2025 Distinguished Service Awards were presented to:

Rocio Rangel: Distinguished Service Award for Exempt Staff

Cory Ulrich: Distinguished Service Award for Classified Staff

The President’s Award for Exemplary Service, in its inaugural year, offered four awards in designated categories. The 2025 winners are:

Sheila Woodward: Belonging

Brent Seeberger: People and Places

Sonora Hernandez: Student Success and Student Experience

Chad Pritchard: Regional Anchor/Regional Impact

McMahan also recognized the many campus partners who ensured the event was a success. EWU Catering wowed attendees by fashioning a whopping 200 pounds of turkey, 160 pounds of potatoes, and other bulk ingredients to create a flavorful feast enjoyed by all.

Additional appreciation went to trucking, university production, custodial, office staff, and members of the Medals and Awards Committee.