EWU Recognizes Distinguished Service

Distinguished Service Awards are given to individuals in recognition of outstanding service to the university.

The awards recognize individuals whose service is generally acknowledged by the university community to be an exceptional contribution to the support and maintenance of the university’s programs, physical environment, and service to the public. These awards include a bronze medallion and a check for $1,000.

Congratulations to these outstanding members of our community on a job well done!

Rocio Rangel Honored with Distinguished Service Award for Exempt Staff

Rocio Rangel, director of the College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP), has been named the recipient of the 2025 Distinguished Service Award for Exempt Employees in recognition of her leadership, innovation and commitment to student success.

Rangel, who has led CAMP for the past four years, was nominated based on her exceptional contributions in financial management, staffing, program development and student support.

“Rocio has demonstrated consistent excellence. Her proactive, strengths-based approach and commitment to students make her an invaluable member of the team,” a letter of nomination stated.

Under Rangel’s direction, CAMP improved efficiency while simultaneously enhancing services for first-generation and migrant students. She successfully managed the program’s annual budget, ensuring funds were strategically used to support student stipends and professional development for staff.

Her financial stewardship has allowed CAMP to expand its impact while maintaining fiscal responsibility. Recently, when the federal government discontinued funding for CAMP programs throughout the country, Rangel was instrumental in helping to secure funding from the Krumble Foundation to ensure the program can continue to serve students for the next five years.

Rangel introduced an innovative staffing model that replaced the recruiter position with a second advisor, allowing for more direct student engagement and improved program outcomes. The change streamlined operations and strengthened the program’s capacity to serve students more effectively.

Her emphasis on communication led to a dramatic reduction in students facing financial holds during registration. Rangel accomplished this by creating bilingual outreach materials and a structured communication plan to ensure that students clearly understood financial aid processes and deadlines.

Perhaps Rangel’s most remarkable accomplishment came during the 2024-2025 academic year, when she and her team guided students and families through the challenges and inconsistencies of the new FAFSA process.

Through personalized support and strong relationships with Spanish-speaking parents, CAMP overcame those obstacles to achieve a 100% FAFSA submission rate among first-year students – something the team has accomplished every year since 2020.

Cory Ulrich Receives Distinguished Service Award for Classified Staff

Cory Ulrich, math lab and placement coordinator, has become a transformative force for student success in mathematics. Her leadership, innovation and unwavering commitment to helping students have earned her the 2025 Distinguished Service Award for Classified Staff.

Ulrich received multiple nominations crediting her with making math more accessible and affordable while aligning students’ skills with the right courses.

“Cory continuously monitors placement data to ensure students are set up for success,” a nominator said.

Ulrich manages math tutoring labs in Kingston and Monroe halls that operate seven to eight hours daily and serve hundreds of students across many math courses. She recruits, trains and supervises student tutors, continually looking for ways to create a sense of belonging both in the lab and through community-building activities.

Her leadership is credited for creating a welcoming, high-functioning learning environment.

Going above and beyond her regular duties, Ulrich also seeks funding to improve the labs. She secured funding from the Eagle Grants Program as well as a Board of Trustees Diversity Grant to help cover costs for improved services, materials and outreach.

A student who works for Ulrich as a math tutor said she is extremely knowledgeable in all relevant math concepts and knows how to explain topics in a way that is understandable based on each student’s skill level.

“She’s not only sitting in her office keeping the bureaucratic seams of higher education from bursting, but – much to my astonishment – manages to be on the ground floor with the people she supervises, providing a helping hand,” the student wrote.

Ulrich sets the tone for her employees by modeling what a supportive, respectful and professional environment should look like, providing mentorship and hosting meetings that are useful, focused and educational.

Her student nominator continued by saying that Ulrich truly cares about the university and its students, noting, “She’s the kind of boss who makes you want to do your best, because you know she’s doing hers, too.”