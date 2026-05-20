Eagle 1 News: May 2026

Eagle Family and Friends, We’re just three weeks away from our final commencement ceremonies of the year, and it seems like the year just flew by! As the saying goes, “The days are long, but the years are short.” Heading into summer, I’m grateful to have experienced another year of watching our students grow from nervous “first-years” to confident seniors ready to cross the stage and become Eagle4Life alumni. On May 1, we celebrated the remarkable achievements of our semester graduates from the College of Health Science and Public Health as they prepared to step into healthcare careers that will improve lives and strengthen our communities. Their success reflects countless hours of hard work, hands-on learning and unwavering determination. We are proud to see them carry the Eagle spirit forward as they begin making a meaningful impact in the world. The sustainable landscaping development around the One Room Schoolhouse is progressing well thanks to a collaborative partnership between Facilities & Planning and the Office of Sustainability. Like the Prairie Restoration Project, the surrounding landscape is being transformed into a thriving native prairie ecosystem designed to conserve water, support biodiversity and reduce long-term maintenance needs. In addition to helping us with our sustainability goals, both projects are serving as important opportunities for applied learning across diverse academic programs. This past weekend in Portland, despite rainy conditions, our track and field athletes shined at the 2026 Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Alex Blecha, a freshman music major, captured gold in the pole vault and earned a trip to Texas for the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds. Across the men’s and women’s teams, Eagles recorded six additional podium finishes, two new all-time top-10 marks and seven personal records. We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes for the dedication, perseverance and excellence they continue to demonstrate both in competition and in the classroom. As always, it’s a great day to be an Eagle! Shari McMahan, PhD

President

Eastern Washington University