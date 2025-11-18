EWU Honors Exemplary Service

The University President’s Award for Exemplary Service celebrates the exceptional contributions of the faculty, staff and administrators who embody the best of EWU through their work in support of student success, belonging, regional impact, and our collective well-being.

The four winners of this inaugural award were nominated by colleagues based on their consistent commitment to one or more of the university’s strategic goals. They will each receive a commemorative award and a reward from both of the following two categories:

Category A:

● Annual S Parking Pass

● Full Year of URC Membership for Self or Family

Category B:

● $500 Eagle Store Gift Card

● $500 Cash

Congratulations to these exemplary members of our community on a job well done!

Sonora Hernandez: Student Success and Student Experience

Sonora Hernandez, assistant director of Residential Life, is the recipient of the President’s Exemplary Service Award in the Student Success and Student Experience category.

Hernandez has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking, collaborative, and equity-minded approach to student success, a nomination said. She is credited as a visionary leader committed to transforming institutional practices to best support student growth, retention, and holistic development.

As a key member of the student journey mapping committee, Hernandez helped chart the pathways students experience throughout their time at EWU. Her thoughtful insights and strategic perspective earned her the distinction of presenting the committee’s progress to the Executive Leadership Team. She was later appointed by university leadership to serve on the retention committee, where her expertise continues to shape initiatives that close equity gaps and strengthen student persistence.

Within her department, Hernandez co-developed the Residential Education Model, a transformative framework now in its second year. Its measurable outcomes speak for themselves: 81% of students reported a strong sense of belonging and 76% credited their on-campus living experience for that connection. Confidence in accessing university resources also soared from 38% to 74%, illustrating how her programs empower students both academically and personally.

Hernandez’s innovation extends to career readiness. Through the Student Development Model for Community Advisors, Hernandez provides structured learning opportunities that translate on-campus work into professional competencies. Partnering with the Career Center, she ensures students leave EWU not just with knowledge, but with the confidence and skills to succeed beyond graduation.

Balancing strategic vision with heartfelt care, Hernandez leads with empathy, equity, and purpose. Her ability to turn institutional goals into transformative student experiences reflects her belief in every student’s potential and commitment to support student success.

Chad Pritchard: Regional Anchor/Regional Impact

Chad Pritchard, a geosciences professor known for tackling high-impact regional environmental issues, has won the Eastern Washington University President’s Award for Exemplary Service in the Regional Anchor/Regional Impact category.

The honor recognizes his 14 years of research, student mentorship, and the regionwide benefits of his work.

Nomination letters highlighted many of Pritchard’s contributions as an educator and researcher.

Pritchard leads critical research on PFAS chemicals, having obtained a $450,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Ecology to support free testing of private wells on the West Plains, providing residents with vital knowledge and a path to safer drinking water.

Pritchard mentors EWU students in hands-on research, helping them master geological modeling software and communicate findings to stakeholder groups – skills that position them as next-generation experts. He speaks at community forums, is a recognized PFAS expert for the media – always sharing the spotlight with student researchers.

Last year, he mentored 20 student presentations at the EWU Creative Works Symposium. Six went on to present at the 2024 Cordilleran and Rocky Mountain Geological Society of America meeting, where he co-chaired and organized logistics, field trips, and sponsorships.

Nearly every environmental consultancy and government agency in the Spokane area employs former students mentored by Pritchard, a nominator noted. “Perhaps what Dr. Pritchard is most proud of is the success of his students, who graduate into meaningful geoscience careers throughout the Pacific Northwest.”

Pritchard’s work and dedication to student success is shaping the next generation of scientists and positioning EWU as a leader in geologic research.

An Eastern alumnus from 2014, who now works as a professional geologist, credits Pritchard for preparing him for a successful career and connecting students like himself to industry opportunities. “The contributions he’s made to our society, and those yet to arise, will have an immeasurably positive effect for generations to come.”

Brent Seeberger: People and Places

Brent Seeberger, supervisor of the Trucking Services unit, is the recipient of the Eastern Washington University President’s Exemplary Service Award in the Investing in our People and Places category.

Seeberger embodies what it means to care deeply about his team, the community, and the spaces that define campus life, a letter of nomination said.

“His approach to service goes far beyond completing tasks. He treats every request, every person, and every place with a level of commitment, attention and kindness that leaves a lasting impact,” the nominator shared.

While much of his work happens behind the scenes, its impact is experienced everywhere. From orchestrating department moves to setting up major events, Seeberger ensures that every space is ready to welcome students, faculty, and visitors. What sets him apart isn’t just his skills, but the compassion and humanity he brings to his university role. Whether it’s a large transition or a simple chair delivery, his focus is always on the campus community members served.

Seeberger’s leadership style exemplifies service to the university. His team is known for its hard work, as well as for kindness, humor and professionalism. Departments across campus often say that working with his team simply makes their day better, a testament to the culture Seeberger has established.

He invests in his people, mentoring staff and student employees alike. By advocating for their needs, teaching with patience, and modeling integrity, he helps others grow in confidence and pride. His thoughtful touch even extends to details like refinishing athletic buddy bars and adding the university’s eagle emblem, a small act that reflects immense pride.

Seeberger is humble, yet his approach to work uplifts everyone around him. Through his steady leadership and generous spirit, he has made both people and places stronger while exemplifying service, community and care.

Sheila Woodward: Belonging

Sheila Woodward, professor of music and director of music education, is receiving the Eastern Washington University President’s Award for Exemplary Service in the Belonging category.

Woodward was nominated based on her work to create inclusive education and cultural connection.

Using music as a bridge for healing, empowerment and community, she leads with purpose. As director of EWU’s mariachi ensemble, Las Águilas, she provides students with meaningful hands-on experience as musicians while enriching the campus and regional communities through performances that celebrate Latinx culture.

In the classroom, Woodward encourages students to explore how music intersects with identity, equity, and social change, creating an environment where students feel seen and valued.

Her influence extends far beyond campus. In 2023, Woodward was elected president of the International Music Council, the world’s largest network of music organizations representing more than 600 million people. In this role, she advocates globally for artists’ rights and access to music. She brought attention to the plight of Afghan music students who, through global community action were supported to continue their education after their school was shuttered by the Taliban, a mission that reflects EWU’s values of access and justice.

Her visibility on the world stage elevates the university’s reputation while opening doors for student engagement on a global scale.

Woodward helps to create a sense of belonging in digital spaces, as well. Through the Master of Music in Music Education program, she uses innovative teaching methods, such as personalized guidance on improving scholarly skills and sensitive journal feedback, to connect with online students nationwide.

Born and raised in South Africa, Woodward began her career teaching in a historically Black community in Cape Town before immigrating to the United States in 2000.

Over the years, Woodward has become a cornerstone of EWU’s music program and a global advocate for inclusive, accessible education.