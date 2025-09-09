Rama Bah Appointed as EWU Student Trustee

Rama Bah, who will begin her senior year at Eastern Washington University this fall, has been appointed by Gov. Bob Ferguson to serve on the EWU Board of Trustees as the Student Trustee.

Bah is a first-generation college student who is studying political science and pre-law. She has previously held leadership roles with the Black Student Union and EWU’s Zeta Alpha Chapter of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, while also volunteering for the campus food pantry and the MLK Day of Service. She plans to attend law school after graduation.

As a Student Trustee, Bah will serve for one year and hold the same responsibilities as other members of the Board. Most importantly, Bah will bring a unique student perspective to board discussions and serve as an informational link between trustees and the campus community.

President Shari McMahan says Bah’s appointment reflects both her strong leadership and her commitment to service. “Rama exemplifies the energy, curiosity, and determination of our students,” McMahan says. “Her perspective will be invaluable as we continue working to move Eastern forward and ensure the success of our entire university community.”

Bah arrived to Eastern as a Running Start transfer student from Issaquah, Washington. She recalls initially being apprehensive about enrolling at EWU because she didn’t know anyone on campus.

“Everyone has that big scare when they first come to college,” says Bah, who adds that a friendly campus tour helped her discover that the university was indeed a welcoming place where she would soon make lots of new friends.

After moving across the state to attend Eastern, Bah got involved with multiple organizations, developing friendships and leadership skills along the way.

“Joining Gamma Phi Beta and being a part of the Black Student Union has made me feel like I have a space here at Eastern,” Bah says. “And now, I’m just grateful to be in this student trustee position and look forward to engaging with the campus in my new role.”