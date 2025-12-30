Renowned astrobiologist to present at EWU

Eastern Washington University is pleased to host nationally renowned astrobiologist Douglas Vakoch for a presentation titled “Speaking For Earth,” a discussion about communicating with extraterrestrial civilizations.

The event, hosted by EWU’s Laboratory for New Phenomenology and School of Psychology, will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7, at Showalter Hall Auditorium 109 in Cheney. It’s free and open to the public.

During the interactive hour-long event, Vakoch will discuss his impactful career and his latest endeavors as president of METI International, a San Francisco-based research organization that transmits powerful radio signals to nearby stars in an effort to make first contact with extraterrestrials. METI stands for Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence.

An integral focus of Vakoch’s lifelong work has involved an interdisciplinary approach meant to engage diverse audiences in contemplating the complex topic at hand.

“For over 50 years, astronomers have been sending messages into the cosmos,” he says. “We can’t rely on just a handful of scientists to decide what to say. We need input from people from all walks of life.”

Vakoch, who has had over two dozen books published, is a frequent science commentator on television and radio programs that explore astrobiology and the hunt for life in the cosmos. He has appeared on BBC, Netflix, NPR, ABC, The Science Channel, The Discovery Channel, and many others. Also, his work has been featured in such publications as The New York Times and Forbes, Nature, and Science publications.

Tim Lower, behavioral health support specialist program director in EWU’s School of Psychology, says Vakoch’s line of research and interdisciplinary approach has transformed the science itself throughout the years—and the academic destinies of student researchers.

“If parents in the Inland Northwest have older children or teens interested in space, I would highly recommend this evening among the stars with a preeminent expert,” Lower said.

For additional details about the event, contact Tim Lower at psychology@ewu.edu. To arrange an interview with Vakoch, contact Linn Parish at lparish1@ewu.edu.