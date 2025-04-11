Spokane Fire Engages EWU Social Work Students to Provide Support

Eastern Washington University social work students are making a difference as a part of CARES, the Spokane Fire Department’s Community Assistance Response Team.

CARES is an initiative designed to connect people who are facing behavioral health and substance use challenges with the professional help they need.

By working in the challenging environments presented by CARES interventions, students gain experience in navigating real-world situations while refining communication and intervention skills that are difficult to teach in a classroom.

Sarah Featherly, director of field education in the EWU School of Social Work, says such placements are key to helping students become competent, compassionate professionals who are ready to meet the demands of the social work profession.

When EMS providers respond to calls with complex social needs, they refer individuals to the CARES team. That’s where Eastern students step in—conducting home visits, assessing needs, and connecting people with community resources.

Thanks to new funding and an expanded team, CARES is now offering even more support to those in need, particularly those impacted by the opioid crisis.

This is applied learning with real-life outcomes—both for those served and for the students preparing to lead in the human services field.