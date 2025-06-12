Students Leave Their Mark at Eastern

Students taking Marc La Pointe’s Art in the Community course are leaving a lasting mark on the Eastern Washington University Campus.

During this spring quarter, a team of art and math students, working under La Pointe’s guidance, collaborated on a three-panel mural that ascends the steps of Kingston Hall.

The project, funded by an EWU Board of Trustees grant, celebrates inspirational women who have made significant contributions to the field of mathematics. They include Sophia Germain, Ada Lovelace and Maryam Mirzakhani.

Two participating students, both of whom are graduating in this year’s June commencement ceremonies, took a few minutes at the June 5 unveiling celebration to share how this applied learning project, an interdisciplinary collaboration, supports their larger career goals.

Abak Anei, 25, from Spokane, and Alyssa Kamp, 25, from Spokane Valley, were part of the team that worked on the panel honoring Mirzakhani. Mirzakhani was a Stanford University professor who was the first woman and the first Iranian to win the Fields Medal, one of mathematics’ greatest honors. She passed away in 2017 at the age of 40. Thanks to this student-led project, more people will know about Mirzakhani’s legacy.

Alyssa Kamp, who is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, says the project was a great leadership development opportunity. “Having this experience definitely puts me on a path where I can do future public [art] works,” Kamp said. “It gives me the tools and skills to be able to network, to work in a group, delegate tasks and have everyone be appeased with the decisions that have to be made – and the compromises.”

Kamp plans to return to Eastern in the fall to complete an additional bachelor’s degree in psychology before pursuing master’s degrees in both psychology and fine arts. Her long-term plan, she says, is to eventually earn a doctorate in art therapy. The ultimate goal? To become an art therapist who helps children.

“I love pediatrics,” said Kamp. “Working with kids in an artist setting is one of the most impactful things you can do, especially with kids who don’t have the language to express their needs – and especially with some of the big emotions we feel. Being able to translate how you are feeling into art is so impactful when you lack the language to do so.”

Abak Anei, who will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus on Africana studies, says the class – and this project in particular – aligns with her aspiration of becoming a museum educator.

“I took this class because I wanted to learn the ‘art side’ of the art-world, because it’s easy to critique – it’s easy to say anything about an artist – but it’s different to actually make art and [experience] how it connects to community, Anei says. “I really want to learn more about what I want to do before I’m actually in my career.”

Anei plans to pursue a master’s degree in museology or museum studies and is considering George Mason University, the University of Washington, and some online options.

This mural project has enriched her education, Anei says, by helping her build skills that align with her long-term goals.

“I think it gave me more confidence about my place in the art world. I love art, I love everything about it. I think it gave me the energy to want to be able to do that in my future career,” she notes, while also advancing her passion for doing work that benefits her community.

“I think this class is definitely intuitive,” Anei says. “I love leaving a mark at Eastern.”