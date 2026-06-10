Students Make a Difference Through Annual Survey

Eastern Washington University extends a big thank you to the 2,467 students who participated in the 2026 Annual Student Satisfaction Survey – and to the faculty and staff who spread the word and encouraged students to participate. The responses set a record for participation!

The survey will help the university better understand the student experience to determine what is working well and what areas could use improvement.

Here are some of the areas the survey explored and the ways it will help inform future decisions:

Understanding the student journey: Helping faculty, staff, and administrators look beyond enrollment, retention, or graduation data to understand the people behind the numbers.

Helping faculty, staff, and administrators look beyond enrollment, retention, or graduation data to understand the people behind the numbers. Influencing campus priorities: Guiding programs, services, and initiatives designed to enhance the student experience across campus.

Guiding programs, services, and initiatives designed to enhance the student experience across campus. Identifying resource needs: Providing insight into the academic, social, and personal services students need to succeed.

Providing insight into the academic, social, and personal services students need to succeed. Measuring satisfaction: Tracking student satisfaction with academic advising, faculty support, well-being resources, and support with basic needs.

Tracking student satisfaction with academic advising, faculty support, well-being resources, and support with basic needs. Tracking annual progress: Establishing a benchmark to measure institutional improvements from year to year.

The survey responses support EWU’s progress toward meeting goals for its Strategic Plan. Key priorities include student success, campus belonging, regional impact, and investing in university people and places. The university’s long-term goals include increasing retention and graduation rates, reducing barriers to graduation, improving support services, and strengthening academic engagement.

The survey allowed students to share concerns regarding course availability, communication, navigating university systems, and accessing support services. Their responses will help EWU pinpoint where institutional changes, resources, or additional support are needed.

The survey is closely tied to EWU’s commitment to campus diversity and inclusion. Students answered questions regarding whether they feel respected, supported, connected, and valued on campus. Their responses will help EWU identify equity gaps and develop strategies for a more inclusive environment.

Additionally, the feedback sheds light on student well-being. Modern students routinely balance academics alongside work, family responsibilities, financial pressures, and personal challenges. Understanding how these external factors impact students in their daily lives allows the university to make impactful decisions regarding wellness programs, advising models, student outreach, and support services.

Above all, the university is committed to listening to its students. Information provided by participating students in this confidential survey will be shared across divisions and departments to ensure that institutional priorities are connected to the daily realities students face. The annual survey remains a meaningful tool for planning and action, supporting EWU’s mission to empower students to succeed academically and as future professionals.

Thank you to everyone who helped to ensure the success of this year’s Annual Student Satisfaction Survey!

**Participating students who won a raffle prize have been notified. Please check your student email and, if you are a winner, coordinate to pick up your prize.