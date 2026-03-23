Sushma Krishnamurthy Chosen to Lead EWU Graduate Studies and Research

Sushma Krishnamurthy, PhD, will serve as the inaugural dean of Graduate Studies and Research at Eastern Washington University.

Krishnamurthy will join Eastern’s faculty on July 1. She currently serves as dean of the Graduate School and provides operational and strategic leadership to the University Library, Honors Program, Continuing Education and Incumbent Worker’s Training Program at the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM). She manages a $3.6 million budget and oversees centralized graduate, admissions, assistantships, degree certification, the graduate catalog and regulatory compliance – serving as a strong advocate for graduate education.

Krishnamurthy recently shared via email that, as EWU’s new graduate studies and research dean, she is eager to advance Eastern’s graduate programs while strengthening bonds between EWU’s campus researchers and the broader university community.

“I look forward to building a strong and vibrant office of Graduate Studies & Research at EWU. This exciting work involves harnessing the creative energy and shared vision of the campus community to reach its aspirations,” she says.

She adds, “From my campus visit, I immediately gathered that the aspirations are many –developing new degree programs, grant support, professional development and services for students, etc. I am ready to meet all the stakeholders and begin my work.”

In a letter to faculty and staff on March 11, Provost Lorenzo Smith said Krishnamurthy is “a strong advocate for workforce-aligned graduate education” and that she “promotes innovative curricula, graduate policy, international partnerships, and sustained graduate-student success.”

Smith highlighted Krishnamurthy’s many accomplishments, including her proven track record of success as graduate dean at ULM. Under her leadership, graduate enrollment increased by more than 112%. Also, she implemented a Graduate School Strategic Plan and strengthened academic quality and compliance.

“She is a respected leader, and we know EWU will be better with her as part of our team,” Smith said.

Krishnamurthy, a biological scientist whose research focused on heavy metal pollution in aquatic systems, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry, zoology, and environmental sciences from Bangalore University/St. Joseph’s College, and master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in marine, estuarine and environmental sciences.

Her research experience of about 30 years includes presentations, peer-reviewed papers, abstracts, a book, and book chapter contributions.

In addition, Krishnamurthy has worked to advance higher education on a broader level by serving as ULM’s representative for the Advisory Committee for the Advancement of Research in Louisiana and as president of the Louisiana Council of Graduate Schools. She has also contributed as a volunteer and leader for nonprofits such as United Way, Northeast Louisiana Arts Council, Heritage of India and Laredo’s Citizen’s Environmental Advisory Committee.

Please join the university in congratulating Sushma Krishnamurthy and welcoming her to Eastern.