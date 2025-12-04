Thank You for Supporting GivingTuesday 2025

Thank you for sharing in GivingTuesday 2025 with Eastern Eagles across campus and country.

In addition to Annual Giving’s campus email to all employees, EWU Advancement reached out to more than 55,000 supporters by text and email to celebrate this global day of generosity.

Eastern’s social media followers learned about several students and the successes they have experienced, thanks in part to generous scholarship donors.

As a result, EWU received 64 donations totaling $34,682. Along with support for scholarships and applied learning, EWU Hockey and Archery clubs received helpful gifts through the new EagFunder crowdfunding site. Across the United States, committed individuals like you gave a total of $4 billion to causes they value most.

In other exciting news, EWU’s philanthropy team shared that this week, thanks to our generous employees and friends, the university received two major gifts totaling $427,000.

The first gift will provide 10 fully funded four-year scholarships each year for the next decade to students who start and complete their degrees at EWU.

The second gift will provide applied learning scholarships in partnership with Comma, a Spokane-based nonprofit journalism lab founded with the goal of supporting community-centered journalism across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Even though GivingTuesday has passed, there are still many ways to support EWU. During the month of December, visit eagfunder.ewu.edu and check out our new Holiday Gift Catalog, where you can honor a loved ones’ commitment to EWU by making a gift to their favorite program.