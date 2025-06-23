TRIO McNair Scholars Program Turns 30

Eastern Washington University’s TRIO McNair Scholars Program recently celebrated three decades of supporting students on their paths to becoming leading scholars, researchers and professionals.

With 380 alumni to date – including 140 students who have earned master’s degrees and another 58 who completed doctoral degrees – the program has a strong track record of changing lives.

McNair graduates include Martin Meráz-García, PhD, a professor in Chicanx Studies at EWU; Oscar Harrs, EdD, chief family and community engagement officer for Spokane Public Schools; and Kim Richards, EdD, assistant director of early childhood education and community advancement at the Salish School of Spokane just to name a few…

The McNair program provides education, mentorship, funding opportunities and other support for students who, despite their status as being traditionally underrepresented in graduate education, aspire to pursue doctoral degrees.

“What they get out of that once they finish their PhDs and doctorates is that they are able to come back and really provide services to the community,” says Rebecca Clark, EdD, director of the program.

Over the years, the program’s model – supporting undergraduate cohorts in conducting advanced research – has proven life-changing. Nearly every McNair student who has applied to graduate school has been accepted, Clark says, with many receiving full funding.

More than 66% of McNair students are first-generation and from lower-income backgrounds. The opportunity to pursue advanced degrees often enables them to climb the socioeconomic ladder and become community leaders.

EWU’s TRIO McNair program is one of more than 187 such programs nationwide. Currently, 29 EWU students are enrolled, including four who graduated at the June commencement.

For Raúl Segura, a 21-year-old psychology major from Pasco, the program opened the door to his dream of becoming a school counselor. Segura, who received the EWU Student Leader of the Year Award for 2025, has been accepted into a master’s program at Central Washington University.

“The McNair Program helped me realize my dreams because it really helped inspire me to realize how attainable graduate school can be,” Segura says.

“Growing up as a first-generation student, I thought it was just you do your bachelor’s and you are done. I didn’t realize opportunities like a PhD could happen for someone that looks like me and comes from a background like me,” Segura says. “The McNair program helps send that message and helps inspire students from first-generation backgrounds.”

Segura, who has spent countless hours volunteering with local charities, plans to make a difference for schoolchildren in his hometown of Pasco, Washington.

“I really am trying to give back to my community and I know I can do it as a school psychologist – especially in Pasco,” he says. “I come from a large Spanish-speaking community. I know that my abilities to speak in their language will help translate in that field.”

Making a difference is also the goal of Justin Edney, 28, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, who is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in applied developmental psychology.

Edney moved to Spokane to be near his mother, who encouraged him to return to school and complete his degree. He and other McNair scholars say the guidance of Clark and Cori Jaeger, the McNair program academic advisor, have been crucial.

“Not having the knowledge of that passed down through families, being able to supplement that using McNair has been really, really great,” Edney says. “They walk you through every single step of the way to prepare you for grad applications and grad school. They get you really comfortable with research, they offer a paid research internship opportunity for the summer and so I’m about to go into that.”

Edney is conducting a research project on smartphone dependence and its correlation with personality, cognitive development and social factors.

“It’s hard to know what’s a reliance, like a dependance, what’s a behavioral addiction – and you know it’s hard to nail that down because we all use our phones in various different ways.”

Edney will continue his research this summer with program completion in the fall. Then he plans to go on to earn his master’s degree. He hopes to become a counselor serving the LGBTQ+ community.

“Ideally, I would love to get that PhD in clinical psychology and have my own private practice on the side while doing research and teaching at some university,” says Edney, who credits support from the McNair team with empowering his career path.

“They’ve really made it feel that much more possible to achieve my goals,” Edney says.

Clark said many McNair scholars are inspired by the needs of their communities and want to return to give back. “To give back has been a big priority for a lot of our students – that they want to give back to something that they knew growing up or something that inspired them along the way,” Clark said.

For Jennifer Dawson, a 32-year-old returning student from St. John majoring in sociology and criminal justice, the program is helping her prepare to pursue an education that can lead to a career as a college professor after being out of school for a decade.

“I think McNair has really solidified that confidence in me as a scholar, especially being a nontraditional student,” Dawson said. “It’s a great program. It’s really welcoming and it’s a great stepping-stone for anyone interested in exploring, maybe, a higher degree. They are very supportive – they are very wonderful people here.”