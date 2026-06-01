Eastern Welcomes New EBDL Director

Eastern’s Office of Employee Belonging, Development and Leadership, or EBDL, recently welcomed its new director, Laurel Boone Helm, into the recently remodeled gathering space in Showalter Hall. The May 27 event ushered in a new era of support for EWU’s staff and faculty, as EBDL opens its doors to connect the Eagle community.

“When the staff and faculty feel supported, the students feel supported,” Helm said during remarks delivered at the welcoming event, adding that this support is meant to start at the top and trickle down to form one cohesive campus culture. “In order to achieve a greatness that is unique to Eastern, it is important that everyone feels seen and valued for who they are.”

Helm says her goals as the EBDL director are largely centered around helping Eagles of all stations realize their full potential. “When we are at our best, we can better help others find out what that looks like for them.”

Stephanie Bradley, EBDL’s operations manager, concurs, emphasizing that the long-term goal of the office is to bring Eastern employees together. “We want people to find their voice, feel included and have community here,” Bradley says, adding that the state Legislature is funding the EBDL center because it believes in providing spaces and opportunities where higher-education employees can train, develop both personally and professionally, and relax.

“We would love for people to use our beautiful space,” Bradley says. “We have a big screen TV with a camera for hybrid meetings, along with a lending library and a kitchenette.”

It’s all about honoring President McMahan’s goal of making Eastern a destination workplace, Bradley continues. “Every day, when I’m sitting at my desk, I’m thinking, ‘What will make other people want to be here the way I want to be here?’ and for me, it always comes back to community.”

For more information about the Office of Employee Belonging, Development and Leadership, please visit the EBDL website.

**Aaron Weer contributed the ribbon cutting photo.