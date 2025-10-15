Upcoming Faculty Training Session Packed with Information

A message from Instructional Technology and Web Services about upcoming faculty training session:

Eastern Washington University faculty are invited to join the Instructional Technology and Web Services (ITWS) team for a faculty-focused training session from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21, in Huston 207. A Zoom link is provided for those who cannot attend in person.

The two-hour workshop is designed to help faculty stay current with technology tools and best practices. It will pack valuable information into one morning, offering practical guidance on a wide range of essential topics.

Relevant to approaching federal deadlines, participants will learn how to meet Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) standards when creating content and materials in their Canvas courses, ensuring that EWU content is usable by everyone.

We’ll also explore the use of new features and tools in Canvas: Assignments, discussions, and rubrics now have options that will increase student engagement and make your class more efficient!

In addition, there will be an overview of the new Copyleaks plagiarism and artificial intelligence (AI) detection tool that was just implemented this fall.

Finally, the workshop will wrap up with an overview of AI best practices and available tools, giving attendees an opportunity to see how artificial intelligence can support daily tasks while ensuring the ethical and effective use of this emerging technology.

Whether you attend in person or join online, this workshop is your chance to expand your skills and discover new tools. Don’t wait to build the knowledge you’ll use all year – mark your calendar now and plan to participate.

No registration is required. We hope to see you there!