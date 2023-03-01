2023 Alumni and Philanthropy Award Winners Announced

The EWU Alumni Association is partnering with the EWU Foundation to recognize nine of our most impactful Eastern Eagles for their contributions as alumni and philanthropists.

The following people will be presented with awards during an upcoming special event, called 1882: Honoring Outstanding Eagles. Congratulations to the following inspirational Eagles. We are honored to have you in the nest!

Philanthropist of the Year | Bill Youngs (EWU History Professor)

| Bill Youngs (EWU History Professor) Alumni Philanthropist of the Year | Barbara Shields ’92

| Barbara Shields ’92 Benjamin P. Cheney Lifetime Achievement | Lori Wyborney ’86, ’92 and ’95

| Lori Wyborney ’86, ’92 and ’95 Eagle4Life Spirit | Kory Kelly ’98

| Kory Kelly ’98 Tawanka Service Award | Pat Chandler ’57

| Pat Chandler ’57 Sandy Williams Trailblazer Award | Barbara “Lili” Navarrete ’99

| Barbara “Lili” Navarrete ’99 Governor Clarence D. Martin Educator of the Year Award | Marty Robinette ’76 and 07

| Marty Robinette ’76 and 07 Lt. Col. Daniel M. Carter Military Service Award | Brad Liberg ’81

| Brad Liberg ’81 Rising Eagle Award | Isabella Robertson ’22

To learn more about the award categories, and what each category represents to our Eastern community, please visit the EWU Alumni Association webpage.