American Indian Studies is Hosting an Open House on March 14

EWU’s American Indian Studies program is hosting an open house from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

The event will be held at the American Indian Education Center at 706 5th St., and will include community resources, soft drinks, snacks and door prizes from the Eagle Store.

The annual open house, organizers say, provides visitors an opportunity to appreciate the unique history of the American Indian Studies building, while connecting with a welcoming community and learning more about the program and what it has to offer.

As part of the open house, the Native American Student Association (NASA) will provide information about joining its club, a student organization that allows members to discuss topics of interest, socialize and give in­put on programs and activities. Members also participate in year-round activities that include organizing fundraisers and special events — among them a spring powwow with dancing and a traditional feast.

The building that houses the center was previously home to the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. In September 1971, Henry J. SiJohn, director of what was then known as the American Indian Education Program, celebrated the establishment of the center inside the former church with a traditional welcome dance and dinner.

Today the space continues to be used by the American Indian Studies Program, the NASA club, and by students with the American Indian/Alaskan Native Eastern community.

For questions about the event, or to request special accommodations, please contact Evanlene Melting Tallow at emeltingtallow@ewu.edu.