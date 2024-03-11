Annual Symposium is Right Around the Corner

The Student Research and Creative Works Symposium, to be held May 7-8, will offer students, family, faculty, staff, and community members the opportunity to sample visual, musical, written, filmic and dramatic works by EWU students.

On Tuesday, May 7, the symposium will feature presentations of student scholarship representing disciplines ranging from biology to psychology, philosophy, and computer science.

Hundreds of students will show off their significant accomplishments in this annual event, showcasing their bibliographic, primary source, and applied research with the public.

Tuesday evening, the Arts Complex will feature music resonating within the walls of the Art Gallery as visitors explore the varied visual arts after enjoying an appetizer in the lobby.

Performances include debuts of musical compositions, dramatic pieces written by students and publicly staged for the first time, original poetry and fiction, and new films on the big screen.

If you are a student who would like to be included in this opportunity, please submit your abstracts online by April 7.

Assistance on writing abstracts is available on the Writers’ Center website and in-person at the Writers’ Center.

Thank you to Lynn Briggs, professor and director of the Writers’ Center, for contributing this content!