Campus Climate Survey Gathering Input Through Friday

Students, faculty and staff have until Friday, April 28, to participate in the EWU Campus Climate Survey.

The survey, which takes about 15 minutes, helps to identify what works well and where more progress is needed to attain a university-wide goal of an inclusive campus.

Administrators are asked to send reminders about the survey and its Friday deadline to others who work in their departments. Faculty members should remind their students of the survey and encourage them to participate. The survey can easily be taken during the workday or in class by using a computer or smartphone.

The Campus Climate survey, it is conducted every five years to help measure the perceptions of students, faculty and staff on our progress toward fostering an inclusive campus environment. Data gathered from the survey will help inform decisions for future support, practices and initiatives.

Please use the following link to complete the 2023 EWU Campus Climate Survey.

*Please note: Participation in the survey is completely voluntary. Participants’ responses are anonymous. The 2023 survey is administered by the Higher Education Data Sharing Consortium (HEDS), which compiles the data for EWU. The data file provided to EWU by HEDS excludes any identifying personal information. Any questions about the survey may be directed to Jake Morrison (jmorrison@ewu.edu) or Kim Davis (kdavis2@ewu.edu).

** Campus ID = Your EWU NetID (e.g. jmorrison10), typically matching your EWU email prior to the “@.” Example Email: kdavis2@ewu.edu. Example: NetID: kdavis2